'Makes sense for Ireland to scrap daylight saving time after Brexit'

Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly has urged the Government to reconsider scrapping the biannual clock change.

As Ireland’s only member of the European Parliament’s working group on the biannual clock change, MEP Kelly has been campaigning for the best part of a decade to scrap daylight saving time.

Speaking from Strasbourg on Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of giving the issue due consideration following Brexit.

“The EU-wide public consultation on daylight saving time, which was carried out last year, received 4.6 million responses – the highest ever engagement for an EU public consultation," he said.

“EU citizens overwhelmingly supported the abolishment of the biannual clock change, with 84 percent of respondents voting in favour of ending this outdated practice."

Irish citizens were invited to participate in a national public consultation on the matter in October of last year. “This is an issue of great interest to my constituents across Ireland South. Studies have shown that the disruption caused by the clock change has a detrimental impact on our health. It can lead to weakened immunity and sleeping patterns, and in some cases increased anxiety and depression. It can also impact tiredness in drivers, increasing the risk of accidents," he said.

“Amid the uncertainty of Brexit, it made sense to delay the issue as there was a risk of having two time zones on the island of Ireland. However, we are now finally starting to see progress on a Brexit deal, and as the rest of Europe moves to end daylight savings time, it makes sense that we would follow suit,” the leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament added.