Taste of Dublin: Festive Edition the perfect way to start holiday season

Taste of Dublin: Festive Edition inspired by Tesco Finest is coming to the RDS from November 28 to December 1 and is gearing up to be Ireland’s ultimate winter food festival.

Taste of Dublin: Festive Edition is brought to you by the team behind the popular Taste of Dublin summer festival that has taken place in the city for the past 14 years.

Building on their summer success, Taste of Dublin is launching its very own Festive Edition, which has run in London for many years. Taste of Dublin: Festive Edition will be a winter celebration of food, entertainment and so much more all housed inside the RDS this November. The perfect way to kick off the holiday season!

The RDS main hall will be transformed into an indoor festive feast for the senses where visitors can soak up the gourmet atmosphere, celebrate the season, and explore the latest food trends in a stylish and cosy setting.

Fifteen of Ireland’s top restaurants and food experiences will be transported to this winter wonderland, serving up a selection of over 50 dishes to choose from. A packed line-up of cooking demos, drinks masterclasses and live entertainment make this an event not to be missed!

Taste of Dublin: Festive Edition will offer many of the iconic features enjoyed by visitors at Taste of Dublin but with a festive twist. These will include celebrity chefs, Ireland’s best restaurants, cooking and baking demonstrations, masterclasses and workshops, food and drink sampling from Ireland’s top brands, live musical entertainment, and much more.

Come and kick off the festive season and be indulged, inspired and entertained by all things food.

Tickets on sale now from https://dublin.tastefestivals.com/tickets.