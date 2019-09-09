Norovirus outbreak at South Tipperary General Hospital

South Tipperary General Hospital (STGH) has confirmed an outbreak of the Norovirus.

A number of patients have been confirmed as having Norovirus throughout the hospital wards. Strict visitor restrictions have been put in place with immediate effect at STGH. Visiting is only allowed in exceptional circumstances and by agreement with the Clinical Nurse Managers.

Hospital management would like to appeal to the public to co-operate with the restrictions currently in place and advise anyone who have been affected by vomiting and/or diarrhoea, or anyone who has had contact with persons with these symptoms, not to visit hospital until they have been symptom free for 48 hours. People with flu like symptoms are advised to contact their GP by phone in the first instance and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department at STGH.

The situation is being monitored closely and being kept under daily review. STGH regrets any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures, which are being taken in the interests of patient care. All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made to manage and contain the spread of the virus.

Hospital management are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep ED services for the patients who need them most. Others with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service or referred by their GP to an Assessment Unit the following day if required.