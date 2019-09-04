NEWS

Gardaí carry out searches at Limerick sports ground in match-fixing probe

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

BREAKING: Gardai carry out searches at Limerick sports ground in match fixing probe

Gardai pictured at Hogan Park, Rathbane during the search operation | PICTURE: Twitter / @Gardainfo

GARDAI have carried out searches at a sports ground in Limerick as part of allegations into match-fixing.

Details of the searches, which were led by members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), were confirmed this Tuesday evening.

Gardai from the Limerick division assisted their Dublin-based colleagues during the operation which focused on Hogan Park, Rathbane.

While gardai have confirmed the operation was linked to allegations of match fixing no further details have been released.

It’s understood that various documentation and electronic devices were seized and will now be sent for further analysis.