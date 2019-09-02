Business as usual at Shannon Airport as US Vice President makes Irish visit

IT WILL be business as usual as US Vice-president Mike Pence is due to arrive in Shannon later today.

Mr Pence and his wife Karen will land in Shannon Airport this evening, marking the beginning of a three-day visit.

The couple will be met by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

A spokesperson for Shannon Airport, a Shannon Group company, has said that it will be business as usual at the airport during the visit to Ireland of US Vice President Mike Pence.

However, passengers traveling to the airport are being advised to allow an additional 15 minutes extra travel time for the duration of the vice president’s visit, as additional security measures will be in place on the approach road to the airport and car parks from now until 12 noon on Wednesday, September 4.

The spokesperson added: “If passengers have any concerns about the departure time of their flight they are advised to contact their airline. As always we would like to thank our valued customers for flying Shannon.”

Mr Pence will then travel to Dublin tomorrow, where he will take part in meetings with President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the US Ambassador to Ireland Edward Crawford.

Mr Pence is due to return to Co Clare tomorrow evening to visit Doonbeg, where he has family connections. The 48th vice-president of the United States will stay at president Donald Trump’s family golf resort in the village.

After his visit to Ireland, the Vice President is due to fly to Iceland and the UK later in the week for a further series of engagements.