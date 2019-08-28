Gardaí investigating serious sexual assault in Cork
Gardaí in Togher, Cork are appealing for witnesses in relation to an investigation into an alleged serious sexual assault on a female in the early hours of Saturday, August 24.
Investigating Gardaí understand that the alleged incident occurred in the vicinity of Connolly Rd/ Vicars Rd, Ballyphehane, Cork.
Gardaí wish to make contact with any persons who were in the Connolly Rd/ Vicars Rd area between 4am and 7am on the morning of 24/8/19 and noticed anything suspicious or motorists who may have dashcam footage to please contact investigating Gardaí at the incident room at Togher Garda Station on 021-494712, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
