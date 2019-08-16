Waterford man (99) goes viral after World Tango Championships performance in Argentina

A Waterford World War II veteran has broken the internet after his performance at the World Tango Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Originally from Scotland, 99-year-old Jim McManus and his Argentine partner Lucia Seva received a standing ovation for their tango, reports RTÉ News.

Tango fans in Ireland had raised money for Jim's trip through a GoFundMe page.

Jim, who dances every Tuesday night with Waterford Tango, was proud to represent Ireland at the World Tango Championships and is already considering taking part again next year.

"Tango brings me a lot of happiness," he told local newspapers through an interpreter. "Dancing is very important socially."