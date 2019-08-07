'Absolutely terrified' Guinea pigs and goldfish abandoned at an apartment

The ISPCA responded to a call concerning four Guinea pigs and a gold fish that were left behind at a property in County Cork recently.

ISPCA senior inspector Lisa O’Donovan said: “When I arrived at the apartment, I discovered four little Guinea pigs absolutely terrified and they also appeared to be underweight and uncared for. It was unclear how long the animals were there. The goldfish was in a tank only half full with water which was evaporating and sadly a fifth Guinea pig had already died."

The animals were removed from the property for veterinary assessment and they are currently in temporary foster care.

"I find it difficult to understand how anyone could just walk away and leave their pets behind with no one to care for them, when there are options out there for people. Anybody with any information is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515 or report online.

The ISPCA is appealing for foster carers. Fostering is a great way to help timid or nervous animals. What they really need is some quiet space so they can adjust to their new surroundings and get over their ordeal in their own time. With so many animals onsite, it can get a little noisy at the centre especially around feeding times. Fostering not only provides invaluable experience helping the ISPCA to care for so many rescued animals, but it also helps the most vulnerable animals we rescue begin to trust humans again.

If you are interested in fostering one of the rescued animals, please email the ISPCA Equine Rescue, Mallow, at mallow@ispca.ie, the National Animal Centre, Longford, at info@ispca.ie or the Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre, Donegal, at donegal@ispca.ie. Visit our website at www.ispca.ie.