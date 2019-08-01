Man due before South East court following drugs haul at school playground

A male in his twenties is due before Kilkenny District Court later today (Thursday) in connection with a drugs seizure at a school playground in the city yesterday evening.

The drugs were concealed in the playground and are believed to have a street value in the region of €12,000 to €15,000.

Two males were arrested and one male, believed to be a juvenile was released without charge early this morning. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

The second male who is from Kilkenny city will appear in court this afternoon.