Cork road closed following fatal collision between car and truck

A County Cork road remains closed following a fatal collision between a truck and a car on Thursday morning.

The Midleton/Whitegate Road (R630) is closed between Rostellan and Whitewell Cross. Local diversions are in place.

The driver (50s) of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. He was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

Works on the N72 on the Mallow side of Fermoy are slowing traffic in the area in both directions.

A stop/go system on the N71 near Rigsdale on the Inishannon side of Halfway is causing delays on approach both ways.