Gardaí investigating alleged sex attacks in South East

Gardaí spoke to a number of Kilkenny teenagers on Tuesday in connection with alleged sex attacks in Courtown in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood that the young men, all of whom are juveniles, were in the Courtown area at the time of the alleged attacks.

No arrests were made. It is understood that investigating Gardaí from Wexford are canvassing witnesses and are speaking to all parties who were present in the area at the time.

Enquiries are ongoing.