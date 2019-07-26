South East man dies in Australia road accident

A South East man has died following a road collision in New South Wales, Australia, earlier today.

Thirty-eight-year-old Seamus Walsh, originally from Kilcready, Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny, died when his truck collided with another truck on a highway in northern New South Wales at about midnight local time.

Mr Walsh has been living in Australia for a number of years, and has a young family.

Local police revealed that two trucks collided on the Pacific Highway, south of Nabiac, near Forster in northern New South Wales. The driver of the other truck has been admitted to hospital.