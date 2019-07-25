South East man fined for possessing €2 worth of cannabis

A young Carrick-on-Suir man has landed a €200 fine for possessing €2 worth of cannabis herb.

Warren Aherne of Glen Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, received the fine at Carrick-on-Suir District Court last Thursday after he pleaded guilty to possessing the illegal drug at Glen Terrace on June 17.

Mr Aherne had 13 previous convictions, but none of them were for breaching the Misuse of Drugs Act, the court heard