Couple saving up for insurance appear before South East court

A couple appeared before Tipperary District Court after they were stopped by gardaí in Cappawhite on June 4, 2018.

Before the court was Clodagh Bonfield, Cork Road, Newport, who was fined €150 and disqualified from driving for two years for driving without insurance at Main Street, Cappawhite.

Thomas Enright, the registered owner of the vehicle and of the same address, who was in the car at the time, was fined €150 and disqualified from driving for two years.

Sgt. Cathal Godfrey told the court that said Gda Canty stopped the vehicle in Cappawhite at 6.30pm.

Bonfield had four previous convictions. Enright had one previous conviction.

Solicitor Colm Morrissey said the two defendants were in a relationship and had an eleven month old child. Enright had just bought the vehicle and they were putting money together for insurance at the time.

She was driving while disqualified at the time but there was a genuine error as she believed the disqualification period had expired.