Ana Kriegel Verdict - Boy B's father in angry exchange with gardaí after guilty verdict

Boy B's father shouted at gardaí following the double-guilty verdict for his son and Boy A for the murder of Ana Kriegel at the Central Criminal Court today.

Emotions ran high in the courtroom as the verdicts were read aloud.

Sitting at the back of the court, Boy A held his parents' hands as the jury filed into the courtroom to return their verdicts at 2.11pm. As the guilty verdicts were read out, Boy A's mother sobbed uncontrollably, holding a tissue to her face. Boy A stared at the ground and rested his head on his mother's shoulder as he began to cry.

In the moments prior to the verdicts, Boy B sat between his parents at the back of the court and began doing breathing exercises. He held his mother's hand on her lap as he sat in between both his parents.

When the guilty verdict was read out, Boy B let go of his parents' hands and brought his hands up to his mouth. His father stared into the distance with his head in his hands before he took his son's hand to his mouth and kissed it. Boy B's mother sat in silence.

Seconds later, Boy B's father muttered angrily to himself and his lip began to tremble. He then stormed out of the courtroom to compose himself for a few minutes. He held hands with his son when he returned. As the courtroom began to empty out, Boy B's father shouted at gardai: "You bunch of scumbags, you f**king pricks, innocent boy."

Boy B then hugged his mother in a long embrace as Boy A was led to a consultation room holding his father’s hand. When Boy B was walking to the holding cell with his parents, his father clapped loudly to those remaining in the body of the courtroom.

Ana Kriegel’s parents Patric and Geraldine remained composed as the verdicts were read out. Mr Kriégel rested his hand on his wife’s knee as he had throughout the trial, she holding his hand.

Geraldine wept silently in the moments afterwards as she and her husband embraced friends and family. Mr and Mrs Kriégel nodded to the jury who cried silently as they left the courtroom, becoming more emotional as the moments passed.

When the jury left the courtroom, the Kriegels huddled together with their friends and family. As they left court, Mr and Mrs Kriegel hugged the gardai and said “well done” to them.

Two garda vans arrived a short time later to take the boys away.

During the trial the jury heard that Ana went missing after leaving home on the evening of Monday, May 14, 2018 and was found three days later in an abandoned house that was about a 20 to 30-minute walk from her home.

She was naked but for a pair of socks and former State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy found she died from blunt force injuries to the head or injuries to the neck.

In garda interviews, Boy A denied being in the house where Ana was killed while Boy B said he saw Boy A "flip" Ana and strip her clothes but ran away when he saw Boy A attempting to remove her bra.

Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution said the evidence against Boy A was "overwhelming" and that the case against Boy B was made out by "lies, untruths and half-truths" he told during garda interviews.