Gardaí join forces to combat burglaries

This Wednesday (June 19) is the first EU Focus Day to prevent domestic burglary in the EU.

As a member of the European Crime Prevention Network (EUCPN), An Garda Síochána in conjunction with fellow (EUCPN) law enforcement agencies in Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Poland and Romania join forces to prevent domestic burglary in the EU.

The main goal of the campaign is to step up the fight against burglaries by warning and informing EU citizens on how they can prevent burglaries themselves.

Garda crime prevention officer Sgt Tom O Dwyer says An Garda Síochána is happy to support this European burglary prevention initiative. "Whilst burglary rates have been falling, particularly in winter months, we cannot be complacent," he says.

“I would advise home owners to secure their properties during the summer months, where one in four burglars enter the property through an open door or window. Thefts of tools, equipment and bicycles increase by a third during the summer. An unlocked shed or unsecured bike are easy targets for the burglar.

“Remember to make your home look occupied, particularly if you intend to be away for an extended period. Once your home is locked and alarmed, ask a neighbour to regularly check your property, use timer switches or apps to turn on lights, cancel deliveries, tidy the garden and watch what you post on social media. Keep the surprises for your holiday and not when you return.”

The following are a few facts surrounding the initiative: