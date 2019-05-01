Gardaí investigating after child 'suspiciously approached' by motorist

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a child was ‘suspiciously approached’ by a motorist in the Thurles, County Tipperary, area in recent days.

Waterford Live understands that a number of similar incidents have occurred in recent days where children have been approached by motorists asking for directions and insisting they get into the car to help them find a certain location or offering to drive them home.

At least two separate incidents have been confirmed to Waterford Live and are understood to have both occurred over the weekend. All are believed to have occurred at different locations around the town.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious or unusual activity in the town on Friday or Saturday last can contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100.

