NEWS
Gardaí investigating robbery at South East Three mobile store during Storm Hannah
Three mobile store in Clonmel robbed during Storm Hannah
Mobile phones and accessories were stolen from a Three mobile store in the South East during Storm Hannah.
The burglary took place at Three's store on Gladstone Street in Clonmel, County Tipperary, between 12.30am and 1.30am on Saturday (April 27).
Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area should contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6122222.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on