Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious South East assault
MAN IN HIS THIRTIES ATTACKED NEAR BUS STOP
Gardaí cordon off a crime scene at the bus stop
Clonmel gardaí are investigating a serious assault in the town centre in the past hour.
A man was assaulted in Queen Street near the bus stop.
The man is believed to be in his thirties.
A number of areas were cordoned off as gardaí carried out investigations between the bus stop and the traffic lights at the junction of O’Neill Street.
A garda spokesman said the victim suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.
A man is in custody.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact Clonmel garda station.
