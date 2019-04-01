Gardaí investigating after horses shot dead in South East

An investigation has been launched by gardaí after two horses were discovered shot dead and a third was seriously injured in a field.

Gardaí were called to a field near Cappawhite, County Tipperary, last Friday at approximately 1pm following the discovery of three horses who had been shot.

One of the horses was reportedly in foal when it was killed. A third animal was also seriously injured in the incident and is currently being treated at a local veterinary clinic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062-80670.