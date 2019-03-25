Toddler seriously injured in Cork hit and run

Gardaí at in Cork are appealing for information following a hit-and-run collision in the city.

Shortly before 4pm a 3-year-old boy was stuck by a car at Castle Meadows off Skehard Road.

The car involved failed to remain at the scene.

The young boy was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His condition is understood to be serious.

The scene of the incident was preserved and is currently being examined by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. They are particularly appealing to motorists with dash cams who were driving in the Skehard Road and Castle Meadows area between 3:30pm and 4:30pm to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station 021 4522000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.