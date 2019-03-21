Elderly man seriously injured in carpark assault

Gardaí in Macroom, Cork are investigating a serious assault that took place at a car park in Sleaveen East, Macroom, Co Cork in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, March 21.

A man in his 70s was seriously assaulted and taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Bandon Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will take place today.

Gardaí in Macroom are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to contact them on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.