Elderly woman found injured on side of road this morning

Gardaí in Cork are seeking the public’s assistance after a woman was found injured on the side of the road this morning, February 20.

The woman in her 70s is seriously injured and was found on the side of the road at Annagannihy Bridge, Rylane, Macroom this morning at approximately 6.40a.m.

Gardaí have said the woman has been removed to Cork University Hospital and any persons who can assist Gardaí are asked to can contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 -20590 or any Garda Station.