Traffic heavy but moving on routes to National Ploughing Championships

Traffic is reportedly heavy but moving on all routes to the National Ploughing Championships this morning in Carlow.

Gardai are urging motorists to turn off their sat-navs and follow the routes prescribed. Gardai are also urging motorists to follow their directions and the directions of stewards.

Heavy traffic volumes on approach roads to #ploughing19 all routes are moving, please have your carpark pass clearly displayed & follow directions of Gardaí & Stewards. pic.twitter.com/bcYZQkMypL — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 17, 2019

