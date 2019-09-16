RTÉ reveal schedule of events for National Ploughing Championships in Carlow

The National Ploughing Championships will take place from September 17-19 in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Carlow.

RTÉ will once again be there over three full days with an action-packed schedule of live programmes, a host of musical performances, live weather bulletins and exclusive events with well-known presenters.

And they've introduced some new additions this year:

The Late Late Toyshow Costume Display: Over the last ten years Ryan has worn some iconic costumes on the Late Late Toyshow and they will be on display for visitors to the RTE stand.

The Sunday Game set: Following a busy GAA Championship season, you’ll have the chance to jump into The Sunday Game set and take a selfie. Upload your snap to social using #rteploughing to be in with the chance to win a GAA county jersey of your choice.

Sustainability Wall: Learn about sustainability at RTÉ and some of their sustainable initiatives.

Present the Weather: Junior visitors will have the opportunity to try their hand at presenting the weather. This year they have included climate change in our autocue script reflecting the importance of sustainability at RTE.

***Three-day schedule in full:

RTÉ Programme of Events*

Tuesday 17th September

07:00 Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1

09:00 The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1

10:30 Mark, The Science Guy from RTÉjr’s, Let’s Find Out

12:00 Panel (hosted by Nuala Carey): Eat Well/Think Well/Be Well, presented by Healthy Ireland

13:20 RTÉ Weather: Live bulletin on RTÉ One

15:00 The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1

18:00 Six One News on RTÉ One

*Present the Weather will take place throughout the day.

Wednesday 18th September

10:00 Marty in the Morning on RTÉ lyric fm

13:20 RTÉ Weather: Live bulletin on RTÉ One

15:30 The Sunday Game panel with Marty Morrissey, including Michael Duignan and Dessie Dolan

18:55 RTÉ Weather: Live bulletin on RTÉ One

*Present the Weather will take place throughout the day.

Thursday 20th September

09:30 Live Trad Music with The Merry Ploughboys

13:20 RTÉ Weather: Live bulletin on RTÉ One

13:45 Liveline’s Funny Thursday on RTÉ Radio 1

15:30 Panel (hosted by Brenda Donohoe): Improved Health & Wellbeing, presented by Healthy Ireland

18:55 RTÉ Weather: Live bulletin on RTÉ One

*Present the Weather will take place throughout the day.

+ Daily activities include: RTÉ Guide Cover Star; RTÉ Shop; Saorview Connect Zone and more.