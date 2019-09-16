NEWS

Free playground for children at National Ploughing Championships

Great news for parents

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

A playground has been set up and is ready for children to play in at the Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17-19.

The National Ploughing Association have reminded parents that all children under 12 are free of charge.