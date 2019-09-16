NEWS
Tickets on sale at Ploughing for monster draw which boasts €2,000 holiday voucher
Incredible prizes!
File photo
Tickets will be on sale at the Ploughing this week for a monster draw which boasts a holiday voucher worth €2,000.
A local group in Nurney - which is an amalgamation of the national school, Nurney Villa soccer club and St John's Church - are doing a monster draw to raise funds for all three.
They will have a stand for three days at the National Ploughing Championships this week and will be located right inside gate seven at the site.
One organiser said: "We are a small rural community so hopefully by doing this will it not only strengthen our coffers, but our sense of community."
The prizes include a holiday voucher worth €2,000, a Weber BBQ worth €700, a Stena Line voucher worth €300 and a hamper of local artisan products and gifts from local suppliers.
He added: "We are supporting local business in all that we do and are grateful that we've gotten so much help to date. Our draw date is October 26 in the Nurney Inn."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on