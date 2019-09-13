Irish Heart Foundation offering free heart health checks at the Ploughing Championships

The Irish Heart Foundation is calling on farmers and attendees at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, Carlow to visit its stand at Row 31, Stand 653 from September 17-19 to receive a free heart health check.

Attendees will receive a free blood pressure check, pulse check, lifestyle advice and heart health information during their visit while experiencing the work the Irish Heart Foundation does in communities across Ireland in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Through a virtual reality tool, ‘A Journey into your Heart’, attendees can view a heart that is experiencing atrial fibrillation in 3D.

The Irish Heart Foundation’s presence at the National Ploughing Championships is supported by Pfizer Bristol-Myers Squibb.

High blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke and heart attack in Ireland and is a silent killer while people with atrial fibrillation (irregular pulse) who are not treated are five times more likely to have a stroke.

People with high blood pressure and atrial fibrillation often have no symptoms. 80% of premature heart disease and stroke is preventable and it is important that the public take the opportunity to receive their free check and help catch these conditions in time.

Marese Damery, Health Check Manager with the Irish Heart Foundation, said: “Research has shown that farmers are a high-risk group for heart disease and stroke.

"The Irish Heart Foundation has been providing health checks to farmers at marts since 2013 through our Farmers Have Hearts programme.

"80% of farmers who have attended these checks were at risk of heart disease and stroke so we are delighted to be attending the National Ploughing Championships which gives farmers, their families and friends an opportunity to get checked for free.

“We support farmers and people in all communities in living longer, healthier lives and by providing these free heart health checks and health information, we aim to help people make positive changes to their lifestyles.”

Dr Declan O’Callaghan, Medical Director, Pfizer Healthcare Ireland, said: “Pfizer is delighted to support the Irish Heart Foundation’s presence at the National Ploughing Championships this year in Carlow.

"We would encourage everyone attending to visit for their free heart health check and use the virtual reality tool to get an insight into your heart.”