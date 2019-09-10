'Everything in tip-top shape for National Ploughing Championships'

"New venue and everything looking in tip-top shape," praised Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed at the launch of the National Ploughing Championships.

He has praised the resilience of the National Ploughing Championships after "weather played havoc" last year when the event had to shutdown for one of the days due to strongs winds, rain and damage to exhibitors' tents.

The 2019 Ploughing will be held in Ballintrane, Fenagh, from September 17-19.