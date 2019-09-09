REVEALED: Full list of Waterford competitors for National Ploughing Championships

The full list of Waterford competitors has been revealed for the 2019 National Ploughing Championships.

Competing from Waterford are as follows:

Intermediate Reversible Plough Class - Conor Butler

Standard 3 Furrow Reversible Plough Class - Niall Conery

Intermediate Reversible Plough Class - Jimmy Cotter

Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer Plough Class - Ray Hallahan

Intermediate Conventional Plough Class - Thomas Kirwan

Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class - Henry McGrath

Intermediate Conventional Plough Class - Philip Murphy

Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Plough Class - Oliver Power

3 FURROW Conventional Plough Class - James Prendergast

Intermediate Conventional Plough Class - Maurice Walsh