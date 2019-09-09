NEWS
REVEALED: Full list of Waterford competitors for National Ploughing Championships
The full list of Waterford competitors has been revealed for the 2019 National Ploughing Championships.
Competing from Waterford are as follows:
Intermediate Reversible Plough Class - Conor Butler
Standard 3 Furrow Reversible Plough Class - Niall Conery
Intermediate Reversible Plough Class - Jimmy Cotter
Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer Plough Class - Ray Hallahan
Intermediate Conventional Plough Class - Thomas Kirwan
Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class - Henry McGrath
Intermediate Conventional Plough Class - Philip Murphy
Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Plough Class - Oliver Power
3 FURROW Conventional Plough Class - James Prendergast
Intermediate Conventional Plough Class - Maurice Walsh
