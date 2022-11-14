Search

14 Nov 2022

Tourism concerns over inflation and hotel bed shortages due to refugee numbers

Tourism concerns over inflation and hotel bed shortages due to refugee numbers

Reporter:

David Power

14 Nov 2022 4:02 PM

Accommodation shortages and inflation are issues causing significant concern for the Irish tourism next year, the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) has said. 

If the numbers of refugees and and asylum seekers being housed in hotel accommodation does not fall, then it will have a big impact on the Irish tourism sector next year, ITIC said last week. 

Fáilte Ireland, the national tourism development agency, also expressed similar concerns. 

"This is a really significant concern for everyone," Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly told RTÉ News, in relation to hotel beds not being available. 

He said the tourism sector is a complex eco system, of lots of different types of businesses that all rely on each other. 

"If the accommodation, where visitors stay, isn't available, then businesses like restaurants, bars, cafes, activity providers, shops, art galleries, visitor attractions, all will struggle if there isn't a place for visitors to stay," Mr Kelly said. 

The ITIC October tourism dashboard noted the challenges facing the Irish tourism industry. 

It said there is: "Significant industry concern for next year with twin obstacles to recovery: soaring cost inflation and over-dependence on tourism accommodation by Government for refugees". 

October data shows that international visitor arrivals were down 7% compared to October 2019 and down 19% year-to-date.

However, the Key North American market is performing well, with 196,000 visitors to Ireland last month while the Continental European market was the strongest performer. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media