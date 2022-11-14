Search

14 Nov 2022

Member of Gardaí in critical condition after road traffic collision

Member of Gardaí in critical condition after road traffic collision

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

14 Nov 2022 10:50 AM

A member of An Garda Síochána is in critical condition in hospital after a road traffic collision. 

According to Gardaí, the incident occurred yesterday (Sunday November 13) on the N25 at the Youghal bypass in Co Cork shortly before 7pm. 

An unmarked Garda patrol car was assisting a broken down vehicle on the N25 when it was struck by another vehicle, with the Garda removed to Cork University Hospital with critical injuries. 

The driver of the other vehicle was also brought to Cork University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

Gardaí continue to investigate the serious road traffic collision. 

The Youghal bypass on the N25 will remain closed until approximately 12 midday today to allow the Garda forensic collision investigation to take place. 

Local traffic will be detoured through Youghal town and traffic traveling from Wexford are encouraged to use the N72 Dungarvan to Fermoy Road to go to Cork City. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Youghal bypass N25 from 6.30pm to 7pm on Sunday evening November 13 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media