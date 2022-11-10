Teenage girl pronounced dead at scene of two-car collision

A girl in her late teens has died at the scene of a two-car traffic collision.
According to Gardaí, the incident occurred at approximately 11.55pm yesterday (Wednesday November 9) on the Ramelton Road in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.
The male drivers of both vehicles were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.
The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Ramelton Road, Letterkenny, between 11.30pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
