Over €10 million in supports announced for expansion of special education council

Nearly €13 million in supports have been announced for the expansion and development of the National Council for Special Education (NCSE).

The Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan TD today (November 10) announced the investment with the aim of ensuring the Council is fit for purpose and able to deliver real and meaningful supports for children, families and schools that support children with special educational needs.

The investment will see an increase of over 50% in staffing levels in the NCSE, providing for an additional 161 staff, including 40 new staff for an Irish Sign Language scheme and over 70 staff who will have direct engagement with children and schools.

Minister Madigan said, "I am delighted to be able to announce this transformative investment the NCSE today of nearly €13 million.

"One of the concerns that has been expressed to me when engaging with parents of children with special educational needs and schools where these children attend is that they need support from my Department and our agencies to deal with the complex and challenging issues which they face daily.

"It is a priority for me that the NCSE is properly resourced to have a visible and effective presence in our schools and with our parents and children guiding and supporting them on their educational journey. I know the good work that the NCSE does on the ground but there simply wasn’t enough staff to reach out to all those who need their help and I want to ensure that is not the case ever again.

"I am pleased to say that as a result of the funding I have secured, the Department is making a significant investment in the expansion of the NCSE to ensure it can respond effectively, compassionately and quickly to the increased need in our education system so that children and their families are fully supported and achieve the best possible education outcomes."

According to the Department of Education, difficulties have been identified in providing the service by the NCSE to schools and families due to a significant increase in the requirement for provision for students with special educational needs.

Each of the 73 special education needs organisers (SENO) is reportedly responsible for, on average, 342 children with the most complex needs.

In addition, each SENO is responsible for engaging with approx. 55 schools and in certain locations, particularly if there is intensive engagement on school placements or exceptional reviews, this can mean multiple visits to very small numbers of schools, to the detriment of others.

The additional investment will allow the NCSE to put in place sustainable solutions to meet the needs of children, their families and schools with more staff on the ground.