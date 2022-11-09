New €6k grant for Gaeltacht host families 'three times greater than before' - Chambers

Applications are now open to eligible Gaeltacht host families to avail of a new increased €6,000 start-up grant.

The government's Chief Whip and the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers, yesterday (November 9) announced his department is now accepting applications from families wishing to register for the first time to provide accommodation for the Irish language college system.

This is in addition to an almost 20% overall increase to the daily grant payable by the department to accommodation providers already registered under the department's Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge.

Speaking about the news, Minister Chambers said, "I am delighted that the department is now accepting applications for the increased grant which is three times greater than before.

"On foot of this measure and the 20% increase I previously announced to the daily grant payable under the department’s Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge, I am satisfied that these practical actions will further support the Irish summer colleges sector."

As well as specific costs in relation to fire mitigation equipment and fire assessment, certain furniture will also now be eligible under the revised scheme.

Anyone interested can access the application form here.