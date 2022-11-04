Met Éireann issues week-long weather advisory alert for Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a week-long weather advisory alert for Ireland.
According to the meteorological service, rainfall is forecast for this weekend and all of next week with localised flooding expected due to waterlogged soils and high river levels.
The alert was published today (November 4) and is reportedly valid from now until Friday November 11 at 11pm.
