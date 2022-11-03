Gardaí warn people to be wary of HSE scam texts

Gardaí are warning people to be aware of scam texts circulating in the community.

People are advised to avoid divulging personal details such as date of birth, PPS numbers or bank account details via text messages or unsolicited emails.

If in doubt, check directly with organisations via telephone or official websites via separate internet browser pages.

According to Gardaí, HSE scam texts are particularly prevalent at present.

They advise HSE texts will come from HSE COVID19 and these texts will never mention a particular strain of the virus.

It is likely you will have previous texts from this contact.

Unless you are a health care worker, immune-compromised or high-risk category, you will not receive any texts notifying you that you are a close contact as there is no mandatory testing.

Image: Example of fraudulent text from Garda Facebook