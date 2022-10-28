Search

28 Oct 2022

Government signs off on measures to increase supply of refugee accommodation

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 9:29 PM

The Government has agreed to double the payments people hosting Ukrainian refugees receive in a bid to tackle the emergency accommodation shortage.

From December 1, the monthly payment to people who volunteer as hosts will increase from 400 euro to 800 euro.

It is part of a range of measures approved by Cabinet ministers on Friday which are aimed at increasing the supply of accommodation available to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Government last week warned that refugees could end up sleeping on the streets in Ireland due to the accommodation shortage.

Under the new plans, refugees will be offered “accommodation only”. They will be expected to use welfare payments to pay for their food and day-to-day expenses.

It is understood those living in hotels will also be charged for meals.

A refusals policy has also been introduced. It means refugees who refuse an offer of suitable accommodation will not be offered another option.

The Government said the measures were agreed in a bid to move from an emergency response to a more streamlined long-term approach due to the high numbers of people seeking refugee in the country including those seeking asylum under international protection rules.

To date, Ireland has accommodated up to 56,000 men, women and children from Ukraine – with thousands of children in primary and post primary school and also over 10,000 Ukrainians working.

A new 50 million euro community fund was approved in recognition that some communities have welcomed a significant number of arrivals from Ukraine.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development and Minister for Housing will work with colleagues to develop a programme of supports to ensure that levels of access to public services and community centre facilities for the local community are maintained and expanded.

Ministers also agreed to expand and accelerate the refurbishment programme and the rapid build modular homes programme.

This will include ensuring all available properties, including those with dormitory style configuration, are utilised.

The Government has agreed to substantially increase the number of these units next year.

A call for vacant homes will be launched. It will be led by local authorities with the aim of ensuring a more rapid turnaround of the mobilisation of the offers from the public.

