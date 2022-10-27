Delays not expected at Dublin Airport despite Ryanair warnings

Delays are not anticipated at Dublin Airport this weekend, despite an expected 350,000 people set to pass through the airport over the bank holiday weekend.

Almost 190,000 passengers are due to depart from Dublin Airport this weekend as many Irish families avail of the final Bank Holiday weekend before Christmas to make a trip overseas.

"More than 2,200 flights are due to arrive and depart at Dublin Airport this weekend," according to Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at DAA, operator of Dublin Airport.

"Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the weekend with almost 100,000 passengers travelling through the airport. Over the four days, an average of 87,000 passengers will fly in or out of the airport each day. That's 56% higher than the same weekend last year and more than 90% of the number that travelled during the October Bank Holiday weekend in 2019.

"Passengers planning to travel on Sunday morning are reminded that clock goes back one hour on Saturday night," Mr Mulqueen said.

However, Ryanair has warned passengers to allow plenty of time to catch their flight, and is sending out emails warning of "delays at security".

Ahead of the weekend, Dublin Airport has the following advice for passengers travelling over the course of this Bank Holiday weekend:

Passengers are advised to check which terminal their flight is departing from BEFORE leaving home. Aer Lingus, Emirates, Delta, United Airlines and American Airlines operate from Terminal 2, while all other airlines operate from Terminal 1.

Passengers should plan to arrive in the terminal building at least 2 hours before their flight departure time to short-haul destinations and 3 hours in advance for long-haul flights. Passengers should allow an additional one hour if checking in a bag at the airport.

Please remember that EU security regulations state that liquids over 100mls cannot be brought through the security screening area. Liquids under 100mls are permitted and should be placed in a transparent, re-sealable bag measuring not more than 20cm x 20cm. Exemptions are in place for medicines and for baby food.

If you are travelling with children, please use the family lanes provided at the security screening area.

Download the Dublin Airport app using our free WiFi service for useful information such as flight arrival/departure times, time to get through security screening areas in T1 and T2, shopping and parking information and much more.

Dublin Airport will have Customer Care teams on duty across both terminals this Bank Holiday weekend to help passengers with their journey through the airport.