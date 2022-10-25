Investigation after body of man discovered in Midlands

Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in unexplained circumstances in Co Westmeath.
Shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, the body of a man in his 60s was discovered by gardai in a house at Rattin near Milltownpass.
He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The Office of the State Pathologist and garda technical bureau have been requested to assist in the investigation.
A police spokesperson said the outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.
