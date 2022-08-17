Thousands of spectators enjoy return of Dublin Horse Show after pandemic

Thousands of people have attended the Dublin Horse Show on the first day of its return to the RDS since the onset of the pandemic.

The five-day show involving national and international equine competitions kicked off on Wednesday at the historic showgrounds.

The event, which is marking its 147th year, was forced to take a two-year break because of Covid-19.

The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ @DublinHorseShow returns today @TheRDS until 21 August. @Failte_Ireland is pleased to support one of Ireland’s longest running equestrian festivals, which is a much-loved highlight of summer in Dublin. #DHS2022 @VisitDublin pic.twitter.com/jltrWfOo8G — Fáilte Ireland (@Failte_Ireland) August 17, 2022

It was officially opened on Wednesday by Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy, who arrived in the Lord Mayor’s horse-drawn coach dating from 1791.

Organisers expect more than 100,000 people will attend over the five days to watch over 1,600 horses and ponies take part in almost 170 equestrian events.

US Olympic rider Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rock star Bruce, will be among the international showjumpers in attendance.

The total prize fund for this year’s show is more than 1.2 million euro.

There are also 300 exhibition stands showcasing art, antiques, beauty, fashion and equestrian wares.

Dublin Horse Show director Pat Hanly said he is delighted the event is back, adding there has been “great support and energy”.

He told RTE: “Covid may have been difficult for lots of people but it was pretty helpful for the horse industry. A lot of people used the time to get back horseriding. Some of our riders have had fabulous results since their return.”

He added that the show sets the standard nationally and internationally.