MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding missing man in his 40s

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 48 year old Bryan Campbell who was last seen on Sunday, August 14, 2022, in the Ballyboughal area of County Dublin.
Bryan is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with a thin build, blue eyes and short fair hair.
When last seen, Bryan was wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans and black boots. It's believed Bryan may be travelling in a blue Renault Kangoo (08 D registered).
Anyone with any information on Bryan's whereabouts are asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
