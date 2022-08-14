Gardaí appeal for public assistance to find missing 16 year old

Gardaí are appealing for public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16 year old missing since yesterday (Saturday August 13).
Leila Murray - described as being 5 feet 5 inches with black hair and brown eyes - went missing from Ballinalough, Co Meath.
She was last seen at approximately 6pm yesterday evening at a shopping centre in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 wearing a green dress and white runners
She is also known to frequent Dublin City Centre.
Anyone with information on Leila’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
