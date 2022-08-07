Search

07 Aug 2022

Motorcylist dies after north Co Dublin collision

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in north Co Dublin.

Gardai said emergency services were alerted on Saturday at 9.30pm to a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the R126 Hearse Road at the junction with Cobbe’s Lane near Donabate.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 20s, was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them, especially any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with dashcam footage.

Anybody with information can contact Swords garda station on 01-6664700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

