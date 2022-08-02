Search

02 Aug 2022

Increase in bogus tradesman and accommodation fraud, Garda figures show

Increase in bogus tradesman and accommodation fraud, Garda figures show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 3:35 PM

Reports of accommodation fraud have risen by 58% and bogus tradesman fraud by 81%, according to provisional crime statistics for the first six months of the year.

The figures published by An Garda Siochana show many forms of crime increased in the first six months of 2022, after rates of crime dropped significantly during the Covid-19 emergency, particularly during lockdowns.

The exception to this was fraud, which increased significantly during the pandemic.

Provisional Garda statistics for the first six months of the year show that although fraud offences are down 2% on 2021 numbers for the same period, they remain 92% higher compared to the first half of 2019.

Gardai said that “significant increases” continue in online fraud, such as account takeover fraud which is up 128% on last year.

Blackmail and extortion offences have increased by 32% on the same period last year, and by 227% on 2019 figures.

Other rates of crime are also on the rise: incidences of rape have increased by 23% on last year and there has been “a continued increase” in domestic abuse – with 13% more incidents attended by Gardai in the first half of 2022 compared with last year.

Assault causing harm was up 34% on the first half of 2021 and up 14% on the same period in 2019.

Although harassment, stalking and threats were down 5% on the comparable period in 2021, incidents are up 17% on 2019.

Thefts from a person were up 164% on 2021, but remain 46% lower on 2019 figures.

Property crime increased across nearly all crime types in the first half of the year compared with 2021 – with burglaries up 33% and theft from a vehicle up 17% on last year.

Despite this, these rates are generally lower than 2019 figures.

During the first half of 2022 the number of fatal road collisions also increased by 62% (up 30% on 2019 figures), with serious road collisions increasing by 11%.

There has been a 17% increase in drink driving incidents on 2021, which is also up 5% on 2019 figures.

More than 4,000 drivers have been arrested so far this year for such offences, Gardai said.

Drugs and weapons offences are also down on last year. The quantity of drug detections has reduced by 30% on 2021, but the volume of seized drugs has increased, with drugs valued at more than 37 million euro seized up to the end of June, according to Gardai.

These are provisional figures from the Garda Pulse system. They are sent to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) for verification and publication of the official crime statistics.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media