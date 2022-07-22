Homeless man charged with murder of father-of-five was his romantic partner, NI court hears

A homeless man charged with murdering a father-of-five was in a “relationship” with him, a court has heard.

Jason Murray, 39, is said to have murdered Paul Rowlands, 46, in the early hours of Monday morning in Portrush, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Mr Rowlands was visiting Portrush from Cambridge at the time of his death.

Murray appeared wearing a grey sweatshirt at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court via video-link yesterday (Thursday July 21) afternoon.

A detective constable told the court that Mr Rowlands and Murray were living in tents on the Portrush seafront, and would spend their days fishing and going on amusement rides.

“During the course of the interviews the applicant did admit that he and the deceased were in a relationship,” he said.

“Police have made some enquiries in relation to that, and while the police enquiries are not complete, indications would appear to be that this was a domestic relationship between these two males.

“They had been on the streets, they were both homeless persons, and this was across the water, they were both currently living in tents side by side on the East Strand beach in Portrush.

“The applicant would state that they would both spend their time drinking, fishing, taking drugs of any kind and going on rides, this being amusement rides.”

The court heard that Murray told police that he had a barbecue with Mr Rowlands on Sunday evening.

The detective constable told the court that Murray also admitted during the interviews to “slapping” Mr Rowlands but then changed his account to punching after further evidence was put to him.

Mr Rowlands was found injured outside a block of apartments on Bath Terrace at 2.13am on Monday.

Despite the efforts of emergency workers he was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.

The court heard that his injuries included cuts to his left temple and to the back of his head.

Murray, of no fixed address, was arrested after 6pm on Monday.

His legal team applied for bail but due to issues with the video-link feed Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers adjourned the hearing until 10.15am on Friday.