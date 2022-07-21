Family of missing 38-year-old woman concerned for her welfare

The family of a missing 38-year-old woman are concerned for her welfare.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Anastasija Sakal, who is missing from her home in Malahide in Co Dublin since yesterday (Wednesday July 20).
Anastasija is described as being 5’ 4” in height with a slim build, blonde hair and green eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing a salmon coloured top with black bottoms.
Anyone with information on Anastasija’s whereabouts is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station 01 666 4600 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
The Tentative List is an inventory of natural and cultural heritage sites that may have potential to demonstrate Outstanding Universal Value
The Climate Ready Academy Sustainability Reporting Masterclass will take place virtually via Zoom on Thursday July 28, from 1pm to 2pm
On this day in 2009, one of the best footballers in the world made his Real Madrid debut against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.