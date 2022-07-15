Search

15 Jul 2022

REVEALED: The counties with the highest weekly incidence of Covid-19 during latest surge

REVEALED: The counties with the highest weekly incidence of Covid-19 during latest surge

Reporter:

David Power

15 Jul 2022 11:51 AM

Eight counties had an incidence of more than 405.9 per 100,000 people during the current surge, latest figures show, with county Laois having the highest rate at 493.5.

Waterford, Carlow, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Cork, Sligo and Limerick all recorded a Covid 19 incidence rate of over 400 in the last week. 

The information is complied from positive PCR tests, but does not include information from home antigen tests. 

Other counties with an incidence rate over 350 per 100,000 included Kerry, Kildare, Clare, Wicklow, Wexford and Westmeath.

The lowest incidence recorded was in Monaghan (203.6) followed by Mayo, Cavan, Longford, Louth, Roscommon, Donegal and Leitrim.

The most up to date figures show that there were 943 patients in hospital with Covid-19. Of these, 43 were receiving treatment in intensive care. 

The highest number of cases was in the 35-44 age group, accounting for one in five infections.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media