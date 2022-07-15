Ireland set for ‘exceptionally warm weather’ as temperatures could hit 32C

A high temperature warning has been issued for Ireland from this weekend.
The Status Yellow alert comes into effect from 6am on Sunday until 9pm on Tuesday.
Issuing the alert on Friday, Met Eireann said the “exceptionally warm weather” will bring temperatures of 25C to 30C during the day, and possibly up to 32C in places on Monday.
It added that night-time temperatures will range from 15C to 20C.
The possible risks related to the high temperatures include heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population, high solar UV index, and a risk of water-related incidents.
Earlier in the week, the Road Safety Authority advised people to be aware of the dangers on the road posed by “sun glare”, which can result in drivers being temporarily dazzled or blinded by the sun.
