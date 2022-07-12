Gardaí seize almost €7 MILLION worth of cannabis from business premises

Gardaí have seized almost €7 million worth of cannabis from a business premises in Co Kilkenny.
According to An Garda Síochána, Gardaí attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau searched a premises at Ballyhale yesterday (Monday July 11) and recovered the cannabis with an estimated street value of €6.9 million.
Two men (aged 40s and 30s) were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Kilkenny Garda Station.
The arrests followed an intelligence-led Garda operation targeting transnational drug trafficking networks.
Revenue Commissioners Customs Service and officers from the Eastern Region assisted the operation.
